Editor’s Note: This is a part of a series reviewing up-and-comers for the 2025 football season across Elmore County.
The Wetumpka Indians are on the prowl for redemption this season, and they look ready for it. With third-year coach Bear Woods at the helm of this football program, the culture he has worked to create is settling and permeating throughout the athletic department. The Indians have a lot of questions to answer this season, as they graduated all of their top performers on both defense and offense including Justin Godwin, Matez Wright, Kelby Walker, Ethan Bailey and Jimmy King. These are the players to watch at Wetumpka on Friday nights.
Jordan Hill
Only a sophomore this year, Hill will be the primary running back this season for the Indians. Last season Hill was behind senior running back Jimmy King, so while he didn’t get many touches on the ball, he was patiently learning what he needed to do. This summer Hill has shown consistency and poise that belies his age and grade level. When he gets the ball, he is always trying to push his team up the field towards the end zone.
Walter Myrick
A senior linebacker for the Indians, Myrick has the demeanor any coach desires for a player in his position. Myrick had 78 tackles last season, nine of them being tackles for loss. On the field Myrick brings in another level of energy and effort for the Indians that always translates over to his teammates. He will be a defensive standout for Wetumpka this season.
John Hudson-Wingard
Hudson-Wingard decided to don the pads one more time for the Indians after deciding not to play last season. He is a 6-foot-4 dynamic multisport athlete. With his height and athleticism, Hudson-Wingard fills in a unique role for Wetumpka at the tight end position, which not many football programs have. Woods has highlighted Hudson-Wingard in particular as a standout player this summer.
Tyler Harris
Harris is an anchor of the offensive line for Wetumpka. A three-year starter for the Indians, Harris is a major factor in any win as he is able to hold the opposing defensive line at bay at left guard. Without Harris opening gaps at the line of scrimmage, Wetumpka would have a difficult time getting the run-game going.
Kaleb Ballard
A highly talented multi-sport athlete and only a sophomore, Ballard is entering his first year at Wetumpka. Coach Woods has described him as a “highlight reel,” with the combination of his height, wingspan and vertical, Ballard will be a major threat at wide receiver and tight end this year. Ballard will surely be an entertaining watch on the football field.