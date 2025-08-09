Editor’s Note: This is part of a series featuring up-and-coming players from around Elmore County.
After Holtville’s less than stellar performance last season on the football field, resulting in a 4-7 overall record, second-year coach Cory Lee is looking to finish turning the program around back to the success they once knew. The Bulldogs lost major assets in skill positions like receiver Elijah Headley and running back Hunter Chavis, as well as some key defensive players like middle linebacker Conner Aplin and defensive end Anthony Chunn. Other players, however, emerged as potential leaders on the field including quarterback Jacob Burgess and running back Daishaun Zeigler. Here are more players to watch this season.
Tyler Hackett
A senior outside linebacker and strong safety, Hackett is a key defensive leader who the Bulldogs will rely on to make key plays. Last season, Hackett had eight sacks as an outside linebacker. He also has 115 career tackles, 68 of which he made last season as a junior.
Brock Godwin
A senior safety that can play both ways, Godwin is one of Lee’s reliable players who can lead and make plays in the secondary. With one interception last season and 64 total tackles, Godwin is looking to make an even bigger impact on the defensive side of the football. Godwin will also be playing a bit of receiver for the Bulldogs, using his athleticism to push the chains.
Teagan Dunigan
Dunagan is a physical athlete who is able to play a variety of positions on defense, specializing in outside linebacker. He also might see some snaps at tight end this year or halfback to capitalize on his physicality and athleticism.
Bryant Boone
Boone is a junior defensive back looking to step up his impact for the Bulldogs on the defensive side of the football. Now an upperclassman, the Holtville coaching staff is expecting Boone to step up as a potential future leader for younger Bulldogs coming up in the program. He is expected to get snaps on offense and defense and make an impact on both sides of the ball.
Gage Russom
Another senior linebacker who expects to get snaps as a running back as well, Russom is a physically-talented, athletic player. Currently out with an injury, Lee expects Russom to come back and make an immediate impact on the field, especially on the defensive side.