Editor’s Note: This is a part of a series reviewing up-and-comers for the 2025 football season across Elmore County.

Coming off a lackluster season without a playoff berth, Stanhope Elmore has a lot of questions to answer this season. Still, the Mustangs’ players and coaches have exuded nothing but confidence this summer. They approach this fall having lost major play-makers like running back Arthur McQueen, who led the region in rushing yards, and defensive end Kamran Anderson, second in the region for sacks. Stanhope Elmore will likely retain its identity as a physical team that relies on the run-game.

Demarrian Barnes

A junior running back, Barnes will be Stanhope Elmore’s bell cow in the backfield this season. He has stepped right up to fill the crucial role McQueen left behind this summer. Barnes put up incredible numbers, averaging 83.7 yards per game last season with 1300 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns in his career. Coach Hunter Adams expects him to be the next great running back in Stanhope Elmore’s lineage.

Joidaden “Jay” Stone

Stone is a captain for the Mustangs and key defensive leader at strong safety. A versatile athlete with an elite football IQ, he will be a recognizable playmaker and a crucial leader on the field this season. Even as a junior, Stone was able to shift the tide of a game with big plays. He had 59 tackles and led the team with four interceptions, putting up the team’s second-most eight tackles for loss last season.

Deondre Washington

Another defensive specialist with advanced knowledge of the game and acute athleticism, Washington is a sophomore that should be on the radar this season. A utility player able to play various positions on defense and offense, Washington had two interceptions last season. When the team was short nine starters at the Battle for the County, he stepped up to play quarterback and took the Mustangs to the championship game.

Macin James

A fourth-year starter on the offensive line, James is the cement that not only holds the team together but also makes it stronger. Adams relies heavily on his leadership and consistency on the offensive line and off the field. James could prove to be one of the best offensive linemen in Alabama high school football this season.

Dominic Sager

A junior defensive lineman, Sager is also the defending Class 6A heavyweight wrestling champion. On the football field, Sager carries himself with power and intensity that shows his dominance on the wrestling mat. Adams expects Sager to stand out as a key difference-maker for the Mustangs this season.