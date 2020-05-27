Editor’s Note: This is part of a series highlighting the accomplishments of every area team’s senior class as their senior seasons were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will culminate in Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.’s Virtual Senior Night. For more information on that, visit www.thewetumpkaherald.com.

When Jessica Sessions stepped into the coaching staff at Stanhope Elmore, she did not know much about track and field. Fortunately for her, she could turn to any of her 10 seniors to helps lead the team whenever she needed.

“It was a huge help,” Sessions said. “Several of them took me under their wing. They helped me show what they need to go through at practices. Having no track experience coming in, that was a huge help. We had one senior in every group and they helped drive the practices. They were just a fantastic group and I don’t know if I could have ever asked for more.”

Sessions specifically pointed out Aaron Rush and Priscilla Patterson as two seniors who really stepped up. She said she noticed pretty quickly those two were leaders on the team and the other athletes really looked up to them.

“They brought the underclassmen along pretty well,” Sessions said. “I saw them coaching the younger ones sometimes. Aaron was good about keeping them under control. I may not have had my eyes on them every second but I could trust my seniors to keep everybody working.”

Rush was a state qualifier for long jump in indoor track and he was hoping to make it to the state championships in outdoor. While his talent certainly helped push the team, it was his attitude that helped bring it all together.

“I don’t know if the team would have been as excited for the season or as excited to get better if it weren’t for Aaron and his enthusiasm,” Sessions said. “There were many times he would stay after practice to help other people.”

Coby Toles was also a state qualifier in indoor and his success helped push others on the track as everyone was trying to keep up with his times. Toles competes in the 400 and played a vital role in Stanhope Elmore’s relay teams.

“He was a leader that people strived to reach,” Sessions said. “He was huge to help people prepare for relays. He took the initiative to take those members and practice without the coaches needing to ask. He wanted everyone to get better.”

Tray Duncan and Yazmine Bell led the sprinters group with both leading by example more than verbally. Duncan’s results on the track spoke for themselves and it made everyone else push to try to catch him.

“I think he just wanted to be a part of the team again,” Sessions said, “He was a little late coming in but he pushed other guys as soon as he could. They wanted to be as fast as Tray was. He hit the ground running. He gave 110% at every practice he was at.”

Bell often showed off her work ethic in practice which got those around her to stay focused without her having to say too much.

“She was a little reserved but she always knew what she needed to be doing and what she needed to work on,” Sessions said. “That’s how her experience showed.”

The Mustangs added seniors Donald Allen, Coty Talley and Sam Ellis just for this season and although they did not get to compete much, they made an impact during their short time with the program. Sessions said they all had positive influences and that was contagious to the rest of the team.

“That’s very encouraging,” Sessions said. “They were always pushing themselves to be the better versions of themselves. I hope the younger ones saw that.”

Stanhope Elmore also had a foreign exchange student join their senior class. Ilaria LoVerde came from Italy and ran cross country with the Mustangs in the fall, helping her ease right into a role with the track team.

“She fit right in with the distance team,” Sessions said. “She really became one of the girls. She is so easygoing. She would do anything for our coaches.”