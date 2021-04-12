Only a few weeks remain in the Alabama high school softball regular season, and some of Elmore County’s top teams are showing tournament form.
Edgewood Academy clinched its area with a quartet of victories last week, as Elmore County and Wetumpka both finished the seven-day stretch 2-0.
Elmore County (24-7)
Elmore County won both its games last week.
Against Marbury April 5, the Panthers jumped out to a 5-0 lead thanks in part to a two-run home run by Madison Britt and held on for a 6-2 victory. Aubrey Allen pitched all seven innings and only one of the two runs she allowed was earned.
Britt smashed her second home run in as many days against Holtville Tuesday, a 10-0 run-rule victory for Elmore County. Maci Curlee tossed five shutout innings.
Wetumpka (21-10)
Mya Holt was on point when it was needed for Wetumpka.
The Indians cruised to a 15-0 win in four innings against Prattville Tuesday, but a road trip to Benjamin Russell for an area game awaited on Thursday. Holt took the circle to start.
Wetumpka gave her one run of support in the third inning of a pitcher’s duel, but that was all the hurler needed as she tossed a complete game, three-hit shutout to deliver the Indians a 1-0 victory.
Ashlynn Campbell provided the Indians with their lone run after a third-inning single she followed up with a stolen base. She scored via an error by the Wildcats.
Tallassee (16-8-2)
Tallassee picked up an area win against Brewbaker Tech Tuesday before falling against Central Wednesday.
The Tigers scored six runs in the second inning against Brewbaker Tech, adding three more combined runs in the fourth and fifth to convert a 9-0 lead into a 9-4 victory. Belle Haynes finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Tallassee.
Central handed the Tigers a 17-9 loss, despite a four-RBI day from Avary Lumpkin. Tallassee led 9-4 entering the bottom of the fifth inning but the Red Devils, who boast a 22-5 record on the season, accumulated eight runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to secure victory.
Edgewood Academy (19-13)
Both Edgewood’s baseball and softball teams are now on a six-game winning streak, and both captured their respective area titles against Hooper Academy Thursday.
For Edgewood softball, the Wildcats smoked Cornerstone Christian 24-0 and 20-3 in an area double-header Tuesday before a pair of area wins against Hooper Academy by 7-2 and 9-8 final scores Thursday.
Edgewood scored 14 runs before Cornerstone Christian recorded an out in the first game between the two teams. Neither contest between the two squads lasted longer than four innings.
In the Wildcats’ first win against Hooper, Harleigh Anderson threw a complete game and gave up just two runs, and added five RBIs in a 2-for-3 day at the plate.
Edgewood fell behind 5-0 in the second inning of its third game of its series with Hooper Academy, having already secured the area title with the game two victory, but still battled back to win 9-8.
With the game tied 8-8 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Haylee Brown picked up a hit by pitch, stole second base, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on an RBI bunt by Anderson.
Stanhope Elmore (7-15)
Stanhope Elmore lost a 6-4 battle with Pike Road April 5, then lost 15-1 to Alabama Christian Academy Tuesday.
The Mustangs fell behind 4-2 against Pike Road but cut the lead to one run in the fifth inning on a Jada McLeod and tied the game in the sixth on a single by Kelbi Johnson.
The Patriots responded with two RBI singles in the seventh and held on for the win.
Alabama Christian used a 13-run third inning to take home a run-rule victory Tuesday.
Holtville (2-14)
Holtville lost two games by scores of 10-0 to Elmore County and Marbury, then fell 6-4 against Jemison.