Weather made some changes to the sub-regional schedules this week and it found the Stanhope Elmore girls basketball team on the road to face Pelham.
The Monday afternoon trip came up sour as the Mustangs fell to Pelham 55-45.
Jayden Thomas led the Mustangs with 16 points while Jacey Haynes had 10.
The weather did not affect the Mustangs’ preparation for the game according to head coach Kelvin Stokes.
“We were ready, started the game fired up,” Stokes said. “We just had some costly turnovers late. We turned the ball over back to back that led to scores by Pelham. They eventually went to stall and we had to foul. They closed it out at the free throw line. I am very proud of the effort our team played with.”
Pelham was sent to shoot 29 free throws throughout the game while the Mustangs made it just 11 times and managed five points. Pelham made 26.
Stanhope cut the deficit down to six points in the final two-and-a-half minutes of play but couldn’t limit the turnovers late.