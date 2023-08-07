A new era is officially underway in Millbrook.
The Stanhope Elmore football team, led by first-year head coach Hunter Adams, hit the practice field for their first official practice of the 2023 football season. The Mustangs, which participated in a spring camp, had to wait a week later than other schools across the state that did not play in the spring.
Stanhope Elmore had to battle the heat, as the heat index reached close to 110 degrees at practice time.
“It’s football season,” Adams said after practice. “We talked about when we came out that the heat would be the adversity we faced. Our practice schedule was a little more in depth than what we do in summer, so we had to handle that as well.”
Adams was happy with how his team looked in the first practice of the fall. He felt his defense out-played his offense on the opening day, but the defense has a lot more experience coming back this year than the offense.
He doesn’t feel like his team looked behind due to missing a week. In fact, his team ended up getting 10 practices and was able to play in a game this spring so they’ve played and practiced together more than most teams who started last week.
The spring, along with the summer practices, has his team in a good spot.
“To me, it doesn’t matter if we started this week or last,” Adams said. “We got five competition days in the summer and did really good OTAs this summer with teams like Auburn, Carver and Charles Henderson. I don’t feel like we missed anything not having that other week.”
While he was happy about being back out there, he and the team are used to practicing with the helmets and shorts. He said his team is ready to get into pads, and they’re all ecstatic about Wednesday’s practice with shells.
His team will not have many practice days in pads before the first game. Stanhope Elmore opens the season on August 25 at Shades Valley and is looking for revenge for last season’s 20-13 loss.
Stanhope Elmore went 4-6 last season, but is looking to bounce back for a big year in AHSAA Class 6A, Region 3. The Mustangs return some playmakers on both sides of the ball, including defensive back DaShaun Caffee who has proved to be one of the best players in the state.
He grabbed six interceptions a year ago, and his defense flew to the ball in all team drills on Monday afternoon.
On offense, third-year starting quarterback Jacob Bryant returns to lead the Mustangs but he will have a whole new receiving corps to work with. Nonetheless, the Mustangs are ready for Friday night lights.
“I don’t want to rush time away because you want to prepare, but it’s going to be a whole lot of fun,” Adams said. “I’m looking forward to what this group can do when everything comes together.”