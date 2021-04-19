The Stanhope Elmore High School basketball program is hosting their annual basketball camp this year from May 26-28.
The camp is for grades 3-8 and invites boys and girls to attend with games slated to play on May 28. The camp is intended to teach the basics of basketball with campers also enjoying 1-on-1, 3-on-3, 3-point shoot outs, free throw contests and lay-up contests.
The camp days will start at 8 a.m. and run through 12 noon.
Instruction will be by SEHS staff, high school and college players. The fundamentals expected to be taught include ball handling, dribbling, shooting, rebounding, passing and defense.
The cost of the camp is $60.
In order to sign up for the camp a registration form must be completed and returned to coach David Cochran or coach Kelvin Stokes.
Proceeds of the camp are also expected to go toward the Stanhope Elmore basketball program.