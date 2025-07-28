Stanhope Elmore hosted Elmore County and Booker T. Washington on Tuesday for an OTA, the first football activity at the new facilities at 17 Springs. The Mustangs took advantage of the opportunity in order to get acclimated to the new home field environment they’ll have this year.
“I may be a little bit biased,” said coach Hunter Adams. “But I firmly believe that it is the nicest (high school) football stadium in Alabama, and we’re blessed to have it. The kids love it, they embrace it, they’re proud of it. It’s a great environment to host anything.”
The OTA itself was a step in the right direction as far as preparing the team for the season. Booker T. Washington, a Class 4A school, and Elmore County, a Class 5A school, challenged Stanhope Elmore in completely different ways and presented new facets of competition that are integral to the Mustangs’ preparation for the season.
The Mustangs went into the OTA missing nine starters due to camps and other summer activities, but it presented them with another opportunity to build depth and preparation in the roster, giving opportunities to players who haven’t had as much of a shot to prove themselves on the field.
“We could emphasize a lot of players, get them a lot of (repetitions),” Adams said. “It was a good opportunity to play some kids that are in starting positions that might have to play there from time to time … We don’t want to be surprised or short-handed at any position at any point during the season. In critical moments, when things happen, you want that next man up to be ready.”
Senior cornerback Kendarius Grear had an especially good day, as well as running back Demarrian Barnes.
“I thought our offensive line was really solid all day long,” said Adams. “Seniors Macin James, Raul Mondragon, Gabe Lewis. Great leadership, great work out of those guys all day. Defensively, linebacker Jesse Christensen and Bryan Daniel, rising junior free safety who’s been in a backup role has had to play a lot of snaps this summer. He keeps getting better and better every week.”
Up against Elmore County, a very well coached team by Kyle Caldwell, the Mustangs showed discipline. They handled the different schemes thrown at them and didn’t get flustered by surprises. Booker T. Washington, on the other hand, presented more of a physical challenge given the innate athleticism of many of their players.
According to Adams, Stanhope Elmore handled the challenges “extremely well.” No one was overwhelmed and nobody backed down. This is the type of football the Mustangs expect to play all season long.