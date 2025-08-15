If you find yourself in the stands watching Stanhope Elmore play football this season, expect a game of strength, physicality and speed. That’s the Mustangs identity under third-year coach Hunter Adams.
Even in the early August heat, Adams demands full throttle, full speed, go until you’re out of gas type effort and performance from his players. That will be reflected on the football field this season, as it is only one week away.
“I want to force people to honor and stop the run first,” Adams said, after practice on Thursday. “Which, hopefully, even when they do, we can still run. Hopefully we can impose our physicality in the run game, which, with our perimeter skill guys should open up opportunities on the outside.”
The game of football is won first and foremost on the line of scrimmage, so the physical nature of this Mustang football team can only bolster their advantage if the linemen do their jobs successfully. Adams has full confidence that they are prepared to do so when it comes down to it.
“I thought, collectively, it was a great day for the offensive line up there,” Adams said. “The offensive line stood out really well (during team practice), and the secondary stood out during individual work. I thought the secondary had a really good day individually.”
In addition to this strengthened physical identity, Stanhope Elmore should be a double-threat with Davis Foshee back in the quarterback position for them. Foshee comes from a lineage of football players and coaches, so he has picked up the schemes quickly and given the skill players more room to work.
“Foshee threw the ball very well from the quarterback position,” Adams said. “So, pleased with all that. He’s a good operator and a smart kid. (He has) good leadership and doesn’t get rattled (easily). So that adds another element to what we can do.”
With the varied offensive and defensive threats for the Mustangs, the ceiling of expectations has gone up since last season. They’re ready to prove it under those Friday night lights.