Stanhope Elmore has found its new head football coach.
The Elmore County Board of Education voted on Tuesday night to approve Hunter Adams as the Mustangs’ new head coach. Adams has served as the Stanhope Elmore wresting coach and defensive coordinator since 2017.
He replaces former head coach Brian Bradford, who resigned in October after six years as head coach.
While leading the defense, Stanhope Elmore has reached the playoffs four of the last six seasons and has had many stellar seasons. The Mustangs have allowed under 21 points per game in three of his six seasons, while his defense has allowed over 24 points per game only one season.
While he has plenty of experience leading the Mustangs’ defense, Adams also has five years of head coaching experience.
Before taking a job at Stanhope Elmore, Adams led the Holtville Bulldogs for five years. He was the head coach at Holtville from 2012 to 2016 before resigning following the 2016 season. He accumulated a 4-46 overall record in five seasons leading the Bulldogs, including a 29-game losing streak.
He is now tasked with getting Stanhope Elmore back on track and in the postseason. The Mustangs have missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons after finishing 5th in the region each year.
This past season, Stanhope Elmore went 4-6 overall with a 3-3 record in Class 6A, Region 2. Four of their six losses came by one possession, and the Mustangs ended the season on a three-game winning streak where Adams’ defense held each opponent to under 13 points.
During the win streak, Stanhope Elmore upset defending state champions Pike Road.