The Stanhope Elmore volleyball team is hoping to make the playoffs for the sixth straight season on Thursday.
Stanhope Elmore, which is the No. 2 seed in the AHSAA Class 6A, Region 3 volleyball tournament, plays No. 3 seed Carver Montgomery on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals of the area tournament.
The winner of the game advances to the playoffs, while the loser will be eliminated.
“We’re going to have to be consistent,” Stanhope Elmore coach Flavia Freeney said. “The last few times we’ve played Carver, we’ve stayed up but then for some reason our energy goes down and we drop a set or two. This time, we dropped two sets to them. Carver is one of these teams that start slow and build up, and once they warm up, they’re on.”
Stanhope Elmore beat Carver in both gamest that the two teams played this year. In the first matchup, Stanhope won 3-1, but the Lady Mustangs let Carver stick around in the last matchup as they only won, 3-2, on Oct. 5.
The teams traded the first four sets, before Stanhope ultimately won the decisive Set 5, 15-8.
“They have a couple of hitters that one those girls warm up, they’re able to place the ball pretty well,” Freeney said. “Once they start running their system and get into a rhythm, they’re pretty strong. We have to play with urgency and try to get it over quick. Because the winner has to turn around and play in the championship. We have to find some energy fast.”
On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 seed Wetumpka will face No. 4 seed Sidney Lanier in the first game at 3 p.m. The Lady Indians not only swept the area with a 6-0 record, but they also did not even allow another team to take a set from them.
Wetumpka beat Sidney Lanier 3-0 both times they played this season. The first matchup ended 25-11, 25-12, 25-5. It was a little closer the second time they faced, but not by much. On Sept. 27, Wetumpka won 25-15, 25-14, 25-12.
The winner advances to the playoffs and to the championship game at 6 p.m.
AHSAA Class 5A, Region 7 Tournament
This area tournament on Wednesday features half of the schools from Elmore County, plus Marbury.
Elmore County enters the area tournament as the No. 1 seed and the Lady Panthers are searching for their 13th area championship in a row. Elmore County will face No. 4 seed Holtville at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Elmore County swept Holtville this season in area play, winning 3-0 in both matches against the Bulldogs. The winner will advance to the playoffs to play in the regional tournament.
For the other semifinal game, No. 2 seed Marbury will face No. 3 seed Tallassee.
Marbury and Tallassee split the season series. Marbury won the first matchup, 3-1, before Tallassee took the second matchup, 3-2, on Sept. 19.
The Lady Tigers will try to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-2017 season when they were the No. 2 seed out of the area. Tallassee and Marbury will play at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday following the Elmore County/Holtville matchup.