The ultimate goal was in the fingertips of Stanhope Elmore graduate TJ Jackson.
Jackson was signed last week but ultimately waived from the Seattle Seahawks roster, but that doesn’t mean he’s giving up any time soon.
“I’m working with an agent, and he told me to wait until after the weekend to let him evaluate some things,” Jackson said Monday.
Jackson is used to not giving up though.
The star defensive lineman for the Mustangs initially played at Troy University. He suffered an untimely injury during his freshman season.
“I actually passed out and it was a whole ordeal my freshman year,” Jackson said. “It was almost like a Damar Hamlin situation, and I had to sit out my entire freshman year at Troy.”
But that wasn’t the end for Jackson. He worked his way back into a starting position and ultimately transferred to the University of West Virginia.
“I had a family to take care of, so I basically needed to broaden my horizons and make some money earlier,” Jackson said. “So I could take care of what I needed to take care of. I’m so glad I did that because the coaches that I did have at West Virginia, they really guided me and made me into the person that I need to be.”
Since graduation, Jackson has been going to NFL rookie camps and working with his agent to try to get to the top level.
“He’s got tremendous drive, tremendous work ethic and tremendous character,” SEHS football coach Hunter Adams said. “TJ is a great young man. He’s a great teammate and a great football player. So you’re really not surprised when you see him succeed at whatever level he’s on.”
And more importantly, he’s become a role model for several Stanhope Elmore players and hopefuls.
SEHS has several players who have gotten to the big league, most recently Jake Andrews who currently plays for the Houston Texans. And Adams said these types of successes just give others something to aspire to.
“It’s a strong showing of continuing that legacy and that pipeline,” Adams said. “It shows we have an ability to produce players that have really high ceilings, and TJ’s done a yeoman’s job from Troy to being an All-American at West Virginia this year to continuing that great play at the highest level.”
And Jackson is happy to be that role model.
“Don’t always get upset about where you land first,” Jackson said. “It’s not about where you go, it’s how you finish at the end. I was one of those guys that was upset I didn’t go to a school like West Virginia right out of high school, but I made the most out of the opportunity. Just wherever you go, make the most out of your opportunities. And it doesn’t matter what high school you go to. If you’re a dog, they’re gonna come find you.”