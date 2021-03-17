It is time to put your bracket to the test! Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc is hosting a Million Dollar College Basketball Bracket Challenge for our readers.
Registration is live and can be found here.
Secure the perfect bracket and you could claim the $1 million grand prize! In addition, other national prizes include a Sony Playstation 5 gaming system and gift cards.
Bracket pairings were announced Sunday, March 14. To be eligible, readers must submit their picks before tip-off of the first game on March 19.
The TPI Bracket Challenge is a 3-in-1 format that allows contestants to pick winners for each game of the tournament. Participants with busted brackets are allowed to re-enter with fresh picks on March 22-27 for the 16-team bracket and again on March 30 – April 3 for the 4-team bracket. Entrants will also be able to compete against our “VIP Picker Pool” of specially selected bracket challengers.
Round one begins March 19 and round two on March 21-22. Round three will be March 27-28 with round four starting March 29-30. The final two rounds will be on April 3 and April 5.
Each week, TPI will publish an updated list of standings online.
“The NCAA basketball tournament has such a dedicated fan base that includes a large number of our readers. We wanted to be able to offer a fun contest to get our readers involved and hopefully win big, TPI Marketing Director Tippy Hunter said. “Basketball has become even more popular in our area in recent years and the competitive spirit of our audience should translate well to a college basketball bracket challenge.”
Register now and be sure to log in to your account to submit your completed bracket! Good luck!