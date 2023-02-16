Three Wetumpka football players signed to play at the next level on Thursday morning.
Wetumpka’s Dorion Jackson, Logan Weighall, and Desean Smoke all signed National Letters of Intent with their respective college programs. Smoke signed with Fountain City Prep, Jackson signed with Troy University, and Weighall signed with Georgia Tech.
Smoke, who played both defensive line and linebacker for the Indians, was the first to sign his papers Thursday.
Smoke starred at both positions for Wetumpka this past season.
Originally on the defensive line, Smoke told Wetumpka head coach Bear Woods he wanted to try out linebacker. So the college signee worked and worked, and he eventually was able to work himself into the starting lineup at linebacker midway through his senior season.
Labeled “Mr. Relentless” for his ability to go full speed and beyond on every play, Smoke disrupted plays left and right during his senior campaign. He recorded 48 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, and five pass break ups.
He had two offers, one from Fountain City Prep and another from New Mexico. He decided he’d rather stay at home than move across the country.
“It’s just crazy because I didn’t think I would get this far,” Smoke said. “I’ve always had a tough time doubting myself, and it’s just crazy to me that I achieved all of this. I just kept working. I think I’ll stick to both positions in college. I feel like the man now. Anything is possible at this point.”
Weighall, who had already proven himself as one of the best kickers across the state of Alabama, continued to show people his skills as a senior.
Weighall kicked field goals, punted, and was the team’s kickoff specialist in 2022 and he excelled at all three. He made 6 of his 9 field goal attempts, with his longest being a school-record 49-yard field goal.
He made 35 of his 37 point after attempts, and he punted 46 times for an average of 40 yards per punt. He downed 21 punts inside the 20-yard line, and he kicked off 61 times. Of those 61 kickoff attempts, he had 35 touchbacks.
He will just punt at Georgia Tech, which was his fourth Division I offer. He was offered on Jan. 28, and he committed on Feb. 6. After a slow start to his recruiting process, all four of his D1 offers came within eight days in January.
“It means a lot to me,” Weighall said. “It’s a lot of hard work and a lot of time put in. I never would have guessed a year ago that this would have happened, but it did and I’m absolutely astonished by it. I took a few last minute visits and my visit to GT was amazing. They have amazing facilities and the academics are amazing. The degree you can get there is what attracted me the most.”
Jackson has been committed for the longest of the three players that signed. Jackson originally committed to Troy back in October of 2022.
Jackson was originally a wide receiver, but switched over to the defensive side of the ball when Woods took over. This season, he recorded 65 tackles, 10 tackles for loss,2 interceptions, and 5 passes defended.
He first impressed the Troy football staff at a 7-on-7 event where he grabbed an interception and caught two touchdown passes, and they offered him shortly after. He knew he wanted to stay home and be at Troy, so he committed the day he was offered.
He believes his range and his height will be able to help him succeed at the next level.
“This really is just a dream come true,” Jackson said. “I’m just ready to go to the next level and dominate with my teammates. I’m glad I get to do it with people from around my town and I’m just ready to be a home town hero. I just want to be at home and there’s nothing better. Sun Belt boys. Everybody is in the Sun Belt now. That’s the way to go.”