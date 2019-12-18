Thursday morning, in front of friends, family, coaches and softball team members, Wetumpka senior softball players Markie Hicks and Jules Thames signed to play at Faulkner University.
Maddie Elmore was also recognized at the event. She will be a preferred walk-on at Coastal Alabama Community College.
“It is a big day for the girls, their family and for the softball program,” Wetumpka softball coach Daryl Otwell said. “The big thing for the team is it sets the standard for young kids on the team and shows what it takes to get to the next level.”
Otwell, who is in his first year coaching at Wetumpka, indicated he expects good things from these three players.
“Jules is one of the team’s top pitchers,” Otwell said. “Markie is a three-year starter for us and will play a big role in the outfield. We’re expecting big numbers from Maddie. She’s hitting in the middle of the lineup.”
Long-time Faulkner University softball coach Hal Wynn said he noticed Thames and Hicks have played together for a long time and that was part of the reason why he wanted both players.
“They’ve been (playing) together since they were young so we figured that would mesh good for us,” Wynn said. “They are the type of kids we look for at our university. It’s not just because of their athletic ability. It’s because of their character, too.”
All three girls said it will take practice and hard work to succeed at the next level.
“I’ll have put in a lot of practice on my own,” said Elmore, who was recruited to play first and second base.
She said one things that attracted her to the college, located in Bay Minette, is its proximity to the beach.
Hicks, who will play outfield, said she was interested in Faulkner for several reasons.
“The campus is really nice, the people are really nice and I like the coach,” she said.
Thames said she wanted to play softball somewhere close to home.
“I really like the softball program and it is close to home,” she said. “I did not want to go off far. I know I’ll have to work harder.”