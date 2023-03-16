[Dalton Middleton/The Herald] Wetumpka’s Asher Nobles pitches against Greenville on Thursday, March 16.
[Dalton Middleton/The Herald] Wetumpka’s Jaxon Shineflew hits against Greenville on Thursday, March 16.
[Dalton Middleton/The Herald] Wetumpka’s Davis Wells hits against Greenville on Thursday, March 16.
[Dalton Middleton/The Herald] Wetumpka’s Logan Fawcett hits against Greenville on Thursday, March 16.
[Dalton Middleton/The Herald] Wetumpka’s Caden Wooldridge hits against Greenville on Thursday, March 16.
Offensively, multiple hitters found success at the plate. In the seven-run second inning that put the Indians ahead early, senior shortstop Ty Brooks recorded a two-run single while senior left fielder Davis Wells added an RBI single to right field.
With the score sitting at 9-1 in the sixth, Noah Golson blasted a walk off two-run triple to left field to end the game via run rule.
"We had some good at-bats and we put some balls in play," head coach Michael Dismukes said. "When you put the ball in play, that gives you a chance to score runs and we did that. We did a really good job at the plate and didn't get frustrated."