Everyone knew Wetumpka’s spring game with Opelika would be tough. But coach Bear Woods wanted to learn a few things about his team and what the Indians need to work on before the summer.
“We knew going in we were going to be playing a top five program in the state,” Woods said. “It was a great opportunity for us to get some questions answered and what we can work on. We deserve to know right where we are and what we need to work on.”
Overall Woods was happy with the Indians performance on field despite the 35-6 loss in three quarters to Opelika.
“Hats off to Opelika,” Woods said. “They are a great team.”
The Indians shined at times offensively. Quarterback Kymani Clary not only passed the ball well — finding teammate John Wingard in the flat on several occasions — the pair even combined for Wetumpka’s only score on the night.
The Indians had driven the ball downfield as the clock wound down. Wetumpka lined up for their last play of the drive at the 3-yard line. It looked like it was going to be a draw by Clary, but Wingard released late on a crossing route about seven-yards deep in the endzone. Opelika left Wingard uncovered and an easy target for Clary.
Woods also to see how his Indians would perform against a bigger and physical team. At times Clary pulled the ball down and ran. Others he handed it off to running backs such as Jordan Hill, Deon Floyd and Peyton Finch Ford.
The night started with the junior varsity team playing Opelika for three quarters. Woods said he saw promising things from the young guys to help fill the depth gaps heading into the summer from players such as Jordan Smoke, Damarion Powell, Zyon Robinson, Jabori Davis, Brax Boyd and Charlie Skipper.
It aids Woods in making decisions about which of the young Indians might step up this fall.
“There's a lot of names in the younger group,” Woods said. “That's why we had spring training. That's why we had a spring jamboree, because we had to get these things answered as soon as possible.”
Woods and his coaching staff will look over film from the spring and put together a plan for off season workouts and seven on sevens.
“I love being able to coach and with guys in this group that we have,” Woods said. “One thing is for sure we are going to work. We are excited about our season ahead and region play. We came here for a reason and we got some questions answered this spring.”