The wrestling season has brought on the state duals and the Wetumpka Indians wrestling program is looking toward the next round.
The Indians topped Gulf Shores but it wasn’t easy. Gulf Shores won three straight matchups to bring the score to 25-19 ahead of the 170-pound category, but Wetumpka’s Americus Bartee came away with a big-time pin.
Bartee pinned his opponent in 35 seconds to set the Indians up for the victory.
“Making the state finals is huge,” Wetumpka head coach Anthony Byrd said. “As far as I know, this is the first time Wetumpka has ever made it to the state dual finals. It shows how hard our kids worked in the offseason. This is a goal the team has had set since the end of last season. I’m very proud of our team and their hard work this season with all of the circumstances and be able to make it to this point.”
In addition to Bartee, Byrd gave note to Chad Strickland, Mason Dickey, Kyler Adams, Mason Blackwell and Devin Palmer, who all produced crucial pins to push the program to the win.