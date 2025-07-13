Wetumpka put on a show at Tallassee’s 7-on-7 tournament last Tuesday. The tournament was the first time this summer that coach Bear Woods had his entire team of offensive starters, and it showed. The Indians went 7-0 on the day, winning the tournament.
“They did a great job,” Woods said. “I mean, everybody on offense touched the football (Tuesday). Our quarterback, Kymani Clary, is really just such a great teammate and leader. He just really has so much poise. They had fun (Tuesday), and it got challenging.”
Despite playing seven games nearly back-to-back, the Indians seemed like they still had gas in the tank. If this is what the complete Wetumpka team is going to look like on offense this year, region opponents will need to stay on their guard because the Indians will be ready to bring it.
With a new offensive coordinator planning the charge down the field at Wetumpka this year, J.L. Dawkins, players have had to adjust to new terminology — a new football dialect, if you will — on offense. According to Woods, the team is settling in well and the adjustment is paying dividends.
The tournament also allowed Woods to play a wider variety of athletes and get them some experiences they might not have had before now.
“We got a lot of guys playing for the first time on offense,” Woods said. “We have J.J. Spigener, he’s been playing our exposition force. He’s been a good program guy for us, a JV player, reserve player and he’s had an opportunity to get varsity reps. He’ll play a lot for us this year.”
Also getting repetitions at receiver were junior Deon Floyd and sophomore Charlie Skipper. Woods highlighted them as both making “sensational” plays at the tournament. Wetumpka’s offensive mainstays were especially impressive at the tournament, including senior tight end John Hudson Wingard, sophomore receiver Kaleb Ballard and sophomore running back Jordan Hill.
With so many weapons in the arsenal on offense, the Wetumpka Indians are threatening to make a real impression on the football field this season.