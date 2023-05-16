Whenever Wetumpka needed a big hit this weekend, it was sophomore Lily Davenport who stepped up and delivered time and time again.
Davenport, the Indians’ first baseman, provided Wetumpka’s go-ahead RBI in three consecutive games as the Indians punched their ticket to the AHSAA Class 6A Softball Championships.
In a 3-0 win over Saraland, Davenport delivered the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first. In the next win, a 11-4 victory over Pike Road, Davenport hit a two-run single to center field to put Wetumpka up, 3-2.
She did it one final time in Wetumpka’s final game of the tournament. Facing elimination for a fourth-consecutive game, Davenport hit a two-run home run in the first inning against Baldwin County to spark Wetumpka to a 10-0 win.
For her clutch performances, Davenport is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“Lily got that big hit against Baldwin County that really sent our dugout into the mindset of ‘We’re going to do this,’” Wetumpka coach Daryl Otwell said of winning the regional.
Overall, Davenport had a successful week out of the cleanup spot. The slugger went 6-for-15, good for a .400 batting average, with two doubles, a home run, and six RBIs. She recorded an RBI in all four wins and the only game she did not was the opening game shutout.
Her week was very on-pace for her performance this season. She is currently third on the team in hitting with a .424 batting average, while she’s second on the team in doubles (13), home runs (9) and runs batted in (54).
She, along with the rest of the Indians, will try and continue their season this week at the state tournament. Wetumpka, the South’s No. 2 qualifier, will face Oxford in its opening game of the tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.