Many athletes from Wetumpka’s track and field team were recognized for their achievements on the 2025 All-State team by MileSplit.
Kymani Clary received first-team honors for triple jump. He also received third-team honors for the 400 meter dash and an honorable mention for long jump.
Elijah Bracey made third-team all-state for triple jump and honorable mention for long jump. Christian Spruill received third-team all-state honors for 110 meter hurdles. Justin Spigener also received third-team honors for the 300 meter hurdles. For pole vault, Ridley Sheets received third-team all-state recognition. Jamaria Smith made second team for her performance in the 100 meter dash as well as the 200 meter dash. Jada Walker also made second-team all-state for the 100 and 200 meter dashes.
TJ Clary dominated events on the track and the field this season, as he made third-team for triple jump, second-team for 110 meter hurdles and first-team for high jump. Serenity Love also made second-team all-state for triple jump.
The Indians showed out on the field events as Tremya Thomas received first-team honors for javelin and J.D. Denmark received second-team honors for shot put.
This season Wetumpka showed real dominance in relay events. The boys 4x100 and 4x800 relays both, as well as the girls 4x800 relay got third-team all-state honors. Both the boys and girls 4x400 relay teams made second-team all-state this season. The girls 4x100 relay team was recognized as one of the best in the state, receiving first-team honors.