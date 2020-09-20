The annual ECHS Block Party tournament in Eclectic looked a bit different this season with a limited field and the matches being split between two gyms. However, the competition was just as high as ever with local teams putting up their best efforts against familiar foes.
Wetumpka (14-9) entered as one of the tournament favorites, bringing some momentum into the day after winning a five-set thriller against the host Panthers two days prior. However, that momentum was slightly halted when Wetumpka lost its opening match to Alabama Christian, 17-25, 27-25, 15-13.
It did not take long for Wetumpka to bounce back from the defeat, winning its next two matches against Beauregard and Benjamin Russell in two sets each. Despite the opening loss, Wetumpka still claimed the top seed in its pool and set up a rematch with ACA in the quarterfinals.
This match went a little different for Wetumpka as it needed just two sets to avenge the loss by taking down ACA, 25-14, 25-17. Khloe Harris led a strong attack for Wetumpka, finishing with six kills and four blocks. Hannah Fabel added four aces in the win.
Harris added six more kills in the semifinal against Beauregard but Wetumpka got contributions from across the front line. Morgan Causey led the way with nine kills while Yennifer Gomez added seven to push Wetumpka into the title match with a 25-20, 25-11 win.
Wetumpka got the hosts in the final and the Panthers were waiting to avenge Thursday’s defeat. Elmore County claimed the first set which featured nine ties and eight lead changes and Wetumpka never recovered. The Panthers ran away with the second set, claiming the title with a 26-24, 25-14 victory.
Gomez was a bright spot in the final, recording nine kills and 12 digs, while Causey added five kills and two blocks. Erin Douglass led the team with 24 digs and added two aces.
Stanhope Elmore (7-5) brought a winning streak of its own into the tournament and continued it by claiming the opening match of pool play. The Mustangs started play by taking down Tallassee 25-15, 25-16. Rylie Grimes led the way with five kills while Rikki McAdams led the defensive side with 14 digs.
“I asked them if we got better this weekend and they all said yes,” SEHS coach Virginia Barber said. “That’s all I’m asking for. These games don’t mean anything. Those area games mean something. We are just trying to get better for them.”
Marbury stopped the Mustangs’ winning streak but not without a fight from Stanhope Elmore. Kelbi Johnson and Grimes each recorded three kills and a block while Alex Green contributed six assists and two kills but it was not enough as the Bulldogs won 25-15, 25-23.
Stanhope Elmore’s day came to an end in the quarterfinals when Elmore County defeated the Mustangs, 25-12, 25-19. Johnson notched eight kills in the defeat.
“We had a long break today so it was hard coming out of that,” Barber said. “But tournament play is big to be able to play at the end of the season. We played some good teams today and I’m very proud of them. We played some quality matches.”
Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore will each square off with Benjamin Russell one more time before wrapping up area play in the regular season against each other at Wetumpka on Oct. 6.