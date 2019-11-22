Both of Wetumpka's basketball teams knew they would be in for a challenge Friday night as they traveled to Prattville Christian to face off with teams that competed in the Final 4 last season. The Panthers got a dominant victory from their girls team before needing some late heroics and free throws to earn an overtime victory in the boys game.
Wetumpka's girls team (0-2) jumped out to a 7-4 lead in the first quarter but scored just five points over the final 12:54 of the first half. Prattville Christian took a 30-12 lead into the break and never looked back.
Janae McCall led Wetumpka with nine points before fouling out late in the game. She also added five rebounds and five steals.
Morgan Causey and Khloe Harris each added six points. PCA's Ella Jane Connell led all scorers with 23 points.
The boy's game had more drama to it as Wetumpka trailed for most of the second half but fought back from an 8-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take a 62-59 lead with 35 seconds to go. Prattville Christian's Carson Roberson hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game to send it to overtime where the Panthers pulled away, winning 80-73.
Wetumpka (1-1) was led by Zeylin Hooks, who finished with 22 points, five assists and two steals. Wetumpka got 43 points from its bench after big games from Tyquan Rawls (17 points) and Stone Minnifield (14 points).
Prattville Christian (2-2) took advantage of its opportunities at the free throw line, making 27 shots from the stripe. Jacob Comer led all scorers with 27 points including making 19 free throws, more than the entire Wetumpka team.
