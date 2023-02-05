The Wetumpka track and field team wrapped up their indoor season at the state championship this weekend.
Wetumpka’s track team placed 21st out of 27 competing schools in the AHSAA Class 6A Indoor State Championships held at the Crossplex in Birmingham.
The Indians scored five total points as a team, which put them in a three-way tie for 21st.
The men’s team placed in three individual events, while the men’s relay competed once and the women’s relay competed once.
In the individual events, Quashawn Wright had the best finish for the team. Wright, who participated in the 60 meter hurdles, placed fifth across the state with a time of 8.78. That was a slight improvement over his preliminary time where he finished with a time of 8.84 and was seventh best.
His fifth-place finish earned the team four of their five points.
DeMalik Livingston participated in the shot put, and he earned the last point for the Indians. He placed eighth with a distance of 42-08.00.
Gavan Baxley was the only other individual participant for Wetumpka. He raced in the men’s 3200 meter race and he placed ninth with a time of 10:03.94.
In the team events, the Wetumpka boys team placed 11th in the 4x800 meter relay. The team consisted of Collin Hardin, Baxley, Eli Holden, and Taylor Gunn. They finished with a time of 8:47.65.
Wetumpka’s girls team, which consisted of Nyema Walker, Jada Walker, Taliah Jefferson, and Briana Powell, placed 16th in the girls 4x200 meter relay with a time of 4:53.33.