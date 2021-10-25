Wetumpka junior Ashlynn Campbell has spent her entire life in the south, but now the star shortstop is getting her chance to experience softball in a new location.
Campbell committed to play college softball at Purdue University last Wednesday. She chose Purdue over Syracuse, Illinois, Troy and Southern Miss among other schools.
Campbell believes change is good, and she wanted change. She does not want to be in the south anymore, so when the option was given to get out and head up north, she quickly took the opportunity.
“I wanted change really, and Purdue invited me up for a visit and I really just loved everything about Purdue,” Campbell said. “I loved the atmosphere and the facilities. As soon as I stepped on campus, I knew that’s where I wanted to go. Change is good, and I want to get away and see a change. I want to see how people are up there and see different traditions and cultures.”
Purdue did not shy away from pursuing Campbell.
The first time the Boilermakers reached out to her was on Sept. 1 at midnight through text message. The next day, Campbell sat down on a phone call with and got to know the coaches. They asked her to take a visit to Purdue, and she visited late in September.
After coming back from the visit, she stayed in contact with the coaching staff. Then last Wednesday, Oct. 20, she got a text message asking her to join the coaches on a Zoom call that night.
They offered her over Zoom, and she committed on the spot.
“I knew going into the Zoom that if they offered me, I was going to take it,” Campbell said. “That’s where I want to be and play at.”
Campbell has shined at the high school level for a few years now. Originally starting at second base, she was moved to shortstop and hasn’t left the position since. In 2021 as a sophomore, she was named to the All-County team after hitting .509 with 62 runs scored and 58 stolen bases.
She wasn’t just a contact hitter however, and had 17 extra-base hits and 26 RBIs.
On defense, she recorded a .847 field percentage at shortstop and helped turn six double plays.
Along with being named All-County, Campbell was also named to the All-State second team for her play.
Campbell shines as a slap-hitter, but she can hit for power when it’s needed as well. Her job for Wetumpka is to get on base, and she does that well and will do it however she needs to.
She wants to continue getting on base when she gets to Purdue, and Wetumpka softball coach Daryl Otwell knows she can do that.
“I’ve coached her for the last three years, and she’s very explosive,” Otwell said. “She’s one of those slappers who are really hard to get out. She has a soft slap and a hard slap, and she has a super high softball IQ. When the lights come on, you always know you’re going to get her best. She has a very good glove and good range in the field. I think she can have high success at the Purdue level just like what she’s doing at the high school level.”
Campbell still has two more full high school softball seasons to play before she joins the Boilermakers, and she is going to continue working on her craft so she can start as soon as she gets on campus.
This past season, the Purdue team finished the softball season with a 18-26 overall record. The Big Ten softball teams played a 44-game, conference only schedule.
Despite having a losing record, the Boilermakers finished the season with a 8-4 record over their last three series and finished the year on a three-game winning streak.