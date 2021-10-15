Ever seen a team score on their first play of the game? Ever seen it happen twice in the same game with opposing teams on back-to-back possessions? Neither had those at Charles P. Storrs Field before being treated to an early first quarter firework show on Friday night in Elmore, Alabama.
What started as a lava-hot match that began with two one-play touchdown drives soon became the Edgewood show as the team led by five possessions in the first half. Edgewood rolled over Springwood by a score of 44-14 on its senior night.
“It was nice to come out here on senior night and get a great win,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “We did a great job on the sidelines cheering each other on. Being involved, being engaged in the game. It’s a good night for our seniors, good night for our school, just a good night for Edgewood Academy.”
What may be the fastest (or at least may match the fastest) start in high school football history took place between Springwood and Edgewood as both teams needed just one play from kickoff to reach the endzone.
Edgewood’s Trevor Rodie returned the opening kickoff to the opposing 36-yard line before Michael called a reverse fade and had the ball tossed to a wide-open Austin Champion for the first score of the match. Champion, Edgewood’s quarterback, decided to take some time out of the pocket and got in at receiver to start the game. The very next play after Edgewood’s kickoff, Springwood called a reverse in the backfield and faked out the entire Edgewood defense, taking the ball to the house to level the score.
The game had two touchdowns scored within the first 34 seconds of kickoff.
The rest of the 47-minute match was just as energetic and high-scoring, but for only one team.
Springwood would have to wait until four minutes left in the fourth quarter before landing itself on the scoreboard for the second and final time of the match.
The same could not be said of Edgewood, who laid on five more touchdowns in the first half before trotting into the halftime without a worry in the world.
Rodie caught the next touchdown pass from Champion in double coverage, scooping the ball off of the turf before it could touch the ground and be ruled incomplete.
A three-and-out for Springwood would put Edgewood in scoring position again, as Champion moseyed around his well-protected pocket before finding No. 5 J.T. Brazzell for a touchdown reception.
Along with a 2-yard touchdown catch on a screen pass, Senior Colton Jones batted two balls down at the line of scrimmage on defense, one of which was on a 4th down attempt at the goal line which resulted in a turnover on downs.
By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, freshman Ethan Evans was under center and getting reps in at quarterback for Edgewood. Champion and Rodie’s one major mistake of the day came on a deep ball with nobody within 10 yards of Rodie. The ball was slightly under thrown and the receiver couldn’t adjust in midair for the back shoulder toss. Points they didn’t need, but points that probably should have been scored.
“They did a good job. I mean, we made a few mistakes here and there offensively, but it was great to have Bradley Boone back,” Michael said. “And we did a good job of running the football tonight which opens the passing game more when we have a chance to run the football. So I was really proud of the offensive line and those guys.”
Bouncing back from last week’s loss to 6-1 Chambers Academy, coach Michael and his Edgewood team are right on track with the team’s season goals with just one regular season game remaining on the schedule.
“We went in last week after the game and we talked about it with the guys, we wanna finish 7-3. Let’s finish the season 7-3. That starts by going 1-0. So we were able to go 1-0 this week hopefully we’ll use our momentum and go 1-0 again next week against a great Crenshaw team.”