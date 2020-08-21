Most coaches enjoy putting their teams through tough challenges to start a new season but Edgewood is set to take that to the next level this week. The Wildcats will be making the two-hour drive to Greensboro to square off against Southern, the reigning AISA-A state champions.
“(Southern coach) Michael Smith does an excellent job over there and they have a great team,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “Playing them this early, you’ll realize how good you are. They are a physical football team and it’ll really show you how tough of a team you are.”
Michael will be making his Edgewood debut and after a trying offseason, he said he’s just ready to see his new team out on the field for the first time.
“We’re all excited to just be able to play football,” Michael said. “We’re excited to have an opportunity to compete. Right now, it’s just business as usual. I’m sure before the game there will be some nerves and some anxiousness but once that game starts, it’s still football.”
Southern will put Michael to the test right away with the Wildcats, especially on the offensive end. The Cougars allowed just 13.8 points per game last season, including a strong run in their final six games averaging just 5.6 points allowed on their way to the title.
“We’re going to have to show them a lot of different formations,” Michael said. “We have to get the matchups we want. They are so good up front we have to get some advantage of the edge and try to find something we like.”
One advantage the Wildcats do have going into the opener is already knowing who they will be relying on. With so many returning starters back, Michael is hoping it will be easier for his players to shake off any rust.
“Having that many guys who have played that many snaps is a huge advantage,” Michael said. “They have done the whole road routine. They know what to expect and know how to handle themselves. That makes it easier for us.”
Southern may not have the numbers to match the returning starters of the Wildcats but it’s likely to have the best talent on the field. Reigning AISA Lineman of the Year Eli Richey will be a force on both sides of the line and Michael said it’s a tall task to game plan against.
“He is as impressive as I’ve ever seen in our league,” Michael said. “There’s a reason he’s committed to Georgia Tech. You just have to hope to do the best you can. You have to understand he’s going to win sometimes but our guys are up for it. They are prepared for it and they want the challenge.”
This year’s football season may look different than those in years past but at the end of the day, it’s still just another Week 0 matchup and those are always difficult to prepare for. However, Michael believes his team has put in the work necessary to get as ready as possible to match up with Southern.
“They have done a great job all summer long,” Michael said. “They are eager just to play and compete on somebody else. I think they’ll be really prepared.”
Prediction: Edgewood 23, Southern 20