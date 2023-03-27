Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama... Tallapoosa River At The Tallapoosa Water Plant affecting Elmore and Montgomery Counties. .Flooding continues on the Tallapoosa River Basin and a flood warning remains in effect. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tallapoosa River At The Tallapoosa Water Plant. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Some residences off Lower Wetumpka Road in the Flatwood Community are subject to flooding as water rises between 32 and 36 feet. At 33.0 feet, Property around Red Eagle Honor Farm floods. At 34.0 feet, Evacuations become necessary at Red Eagle Farm as water rises to this stage and higher. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 33.7 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. &&