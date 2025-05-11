Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible over areas that are already saturated from rainfall over the past 48 hours. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Urban areas will also be more susceptible to flash flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Saturated soil conditions are present due to rainfall amounts between 2 and 4 inches with locally higher amounts over the last 48 hours. Storms capable of producing torrential rainfall are expected to develop in bands and move over similar areas. An additional 1.5 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts will be possible through Monday afternoon over the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&