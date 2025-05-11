Corn Creek Park is all clean again.
Volunteers from Coosa River Keepers and Coosa River Paddling Club came together to clean up trash from one of the only public access points to the river in the area.
Lonnie Carden is a Coosa River legend and visits the park regularly through the paddling club. During the warmer months, the paddling club can be found picking up trash there on Saturdays.
“I went out there a few days ago and saw trash,” Carden said. “I made a post that we needed to get back out there and clean it up.”
Carden showed up with a tractor. Other volunteers came armed with bug spray, hiking sticks and garage bags.
They spent the morning picking up litter, anything from socks to bottles and fast food wrappers.
The park is leased by Elmore County to the paddling club, a nonprofit. The club took on the park to give others access that might be gated off.
“We pick it up to dispose of it properly,” Carden said. “We try to protect this park as much as we can. It’s free to use and is a favorite swimming hole of many.”
Carden is hopeful others will take notice of how clean the park is and not throw things on the ground.
“We want to be able to continue allowing the public to enjoy this place,” Carden said. “It is such a wonderful place for everyone to enjoy.”