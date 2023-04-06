Any potential charges related to the January death of Chris Teeter near Alabama’s Little bit of Texas in Wetumpka will be decided by an Elmore County Grand Jury.
Nineteenth Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson said Teeter’s autopsy report reveals cause of death to be by blunt force trauma and was a homicide.
“I met with the Wetumpka Police Department and we went over the autopsy report and the videos of the incident,” Robinson said.
The case will be presented to the next available grand jury.
“It is up to the grand jury to decide what charges, if any and against whom,” Robinson said. “They can also look at self-defense as well. I think it will be a fairly lengthy presentation.”