HUNT, Albert Roy Jr. a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at the age of 85. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Matt Albritton and Rev. Walter Albritton Jr. officiating. Burial will be at Pine View Gardens with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. Rev. Hunt was born in Phenix City, Alabama and graduated from Central High School in Phenix City. He attended Troy University in Troy, Alabama. He graduated from Huntington College in Montgomery, Alabama. He married Sheila Sue Kittrell in 1959. He is preceded in death by his wife Sheila Hunt. They had two children, Angelia Hunt (Aubrey) Bush and Anthony (Patricia) Hunt; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a minister in the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church for 45 years retiring in 2003. Albert and his wife, Sheila were talented musicians who began in blending their voices singing together in High School and continued throughout their lives. They included their children in their love of singing. Pallbearers will be Logan Hunt, Dylan Hunt, Ken Tilley, Ronnie Windham, Owen Tilley, and David Strickland. The family request that everyone please wear a mask. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Service information
Oct 1
Visitation
Thursday, October 1, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave.
WETUMPKA, AL 36092
Oct 1
Service
Thursday, October 1, 2020
11:00AM
Gassett Funeral Home Chapel
204 E Charles Ave.
WETUMPKA, AL 36092
