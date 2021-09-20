Amanda Kathleen Wright
1980 - 2021
Funeral Service for Amanda Kathleen Wright, 40, of Eclectic, Alabama, will be Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home
Amanda Kathleen Wright, born Thanksgiving Day, November 27,1980 went to Heaven on September 16, 2021. Amanda is survived by her daughter MaKayla Kathleen Wright, her mother Lisa H. Elliott (Dad-Wendell F. Elliott- deceased), her brother Jonalan Jason Wright (Tara), her niece Katherine Anne Wright, and her nephew Tyler Kacey Wright. Aunts, Tracey Steinhardt (Lyle), Uncle Terry A Hale (Barbara), many other nieces and nephews and Johnnie Cecil Wright (father).
She was proceeded in death by her Dad Wendell F Elliott, grandmother Betty P Hale, Grandfather John H Hale, grandmother Ila G Elliott, grandmother Cora L Wright, grandfather Kerney C Wright, great-grandmother Kathleen Boone, Uncles Edward G Hale and John Michael Hale.
Amanda is now in Heaven and is whole and healthy only by the grace and the promises of God. She will forever remain in our hearts and we, as her family and friends will carry her legacy of love, learning and dreams for the future.
Flowers or donations may be made at Lake Martin Animal Shelter: P O Box 634 Alexander City Al 35010 or Adullam House Christian Academy 7469 Georgia Road, Wetumpka Al 36092.
May the grace and the power of Jesus be with you all…Amanda would want that.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.