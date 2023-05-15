Bertha Lazenby Knox Whetstone, 92, of Montgomery, passed away May 8, 2023. She was born May 6, 1931. Visitation will begin at 11 am, Friday, May 12, 2023 at Linville Memorial Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 12 noon with Rev. Mike Smith and Rev. Matt Albritton officiating. Pall bearers will be Stephen Knox, Lee Scoggins, Larry Nelson, Calvin Nelson, Tommy Knox and Michael Edwards. Honorary pall bearers will be Billy Joe Smith, Jack Modlin and Linda Godwin. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dawson and Zelef Haynie Lazenby; husbands, Earl Knox and Walton Whetstone; twelve siblings and grandson, Daniel Hubbard. She is survived by her children, Peggy Knox, Randy Knox and Steve (Tina) Knox; grandchildren, Stephen Knox (Dakota), Mandy Murrell (Charles), Lee Scoggins (Kelli) and Kristi Knox and great-grandchildren, Chloe, William, Andrew, Mac, Dalton, Kage Knox and Madison Murrell. Many thanks to Jimmy for his weekly calls to check on mom. Expressions of sympathy may be memorial contributions to Oak Valley Station Methodist Church, 162 Parsonage Road, Tallassee, AL 36078. Share memories and condolences online at www.linvillememorial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.