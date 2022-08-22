Callie Frances Hatton Flippo was born July 21, 1929, and passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at age 93.She was preceded in death by her husband James Flippo, daughter and son in law Sara Jane and Ray Horne; parents Byron and Minnie Hatton; and 11 brothers and sisters. Surviving family members Jerry (Crystal) Flippo, Scarlet (Jimmy) Wise, and Stephanie (Duffie) Edwards; 7 grandchildren, Rusty (Hilliari) Flippo, Bryan (Cece) Horne, Christopher (Logan) Horne, Haley (Mark) Clayton, Brittaney (Brennan) Herring, Ariel (Kris) Pritchett and Cheyenne (Ryan) Lanier; 13 great grandchildren Jadyn Lockard, Hunter Pritchett, Caylee and Rylee Horne, Maci, Caroline, Willow, and Brandon Flippo, Nadia, and Adalyn Clayton, Elliot, and Luke Lanier, and Hazel Herring.
The family will receive friends at Gassett Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 12:00-1:00 p.m., with Graveside services to follow at Pine View Memorial Gardens at 1:30 p.m.Pallbearers will be Rusty Flippo, Bryan Horne, Chris Horne, Kris Pritchett, Ryan Lanier, and Brennan Herring. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
