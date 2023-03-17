Charles Ocie Estes, of Maysville, Georgia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. He will be so greatly missed. Charles was born near Dexter, Alabama on October 25, 1937 and spent most of his life there. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Berlin Crisis and later in the Army Reserves. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, where he was a Sunday School director, teacher and a youth mentor. He served faithfully as a deacon for more than 40 years.
Charles managed body shops and service departments at Montgomery dealerships for many years before starting his own business in 1981. After retiring, and until his final days, he pursued his passion of buying and selling antiques and collectibles.
Charles is preceded in death by his father and mother, Emery and Etta Estes; brother, Boyce Estes, Sr.; brothers-in-law, Sims Dunlap and Billy Moody and his grandson, Josh P. Ledbetter. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 65 years, Betty Dunlap Estes; children, Lissa (Paul) Ledbetter of Tallassee and Christina (Jeff) Cotton of Maysville, Georgia. His grandchildren include Carmen Ledbetter, Blake Cotton and Nic Cotton; great-grandson, Jackson Ledbetter. He also leaves behind his only sister, Barbara Estes Moody of Homer, Georgia; his uncle, Billy (Nellie) Estes of Seman and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 1st at 2:00 P.M. at Beulah Baptist Church, 2320 Grier Road, Wetumpka.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in his name to the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2320 Grier Road, Wetumpka, Alabama, 36092.
