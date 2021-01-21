Darrell Wayne Haynie
March 14, 1956 - January 16, 2021
“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.”
Matthew 5:9
A memorial service for Mr. Darrell Wayne Haynie will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, 6:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Eclectic in Eclectic, Alabama with Dr. Britt Green, Rev. Mark Smith, and Rev. Dru Mattox (brother-in-law) officiating. For those not able to attend in person, the service will be streamed on Fbcceclectic.org. (Click on “Memorial service for Darrell Haynie.”)
Mr. Haynie left this earthly realm to join his Savior, Jesus Christ; his parents, Fletcher Haynie and Evelyn Ruth Haynie; and his brother, David Fletcher Haynie, Sr.; his grandparents, Lorenzo Haynie and Bessie Haynie, and John and Mary Lou Peek and many loved ones and friends.
Mr. Haynie is survived by his sister, Charlotte Haynie Mattox (Dru); sister-in-law, Gail Haynie; stepmother, Iva Haynie; niece and nephews, Jennifer Haynie Salemi (Ryan), Brett Mattox, Aaron Mattox, David Haynie, Jr. (Lindsey); and a large and loving extended family and many friends.
A native of Eclectic, Alabama, Mr. Haynie served as a home health caregiver and CNA for most of his career, showing Jesus Christ’s unconditional love to all, while living the scripture found in Matthew 25:40: “ And the King Jesus will answer them, ‘ I assure you: Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of Mine, you did for Me.”
Mr. Haynie used his musical talents to bless others through playing the piano. For many years, he played the prelude at the First Baptist Church of Eclectic where he was a member, last playing the Sunday before his home going. It has been said that the music in heaven will be sweeter because of God’s gift of music bestowed on Darrell Haynie.
Mr. Haynie was known by his contagious smile, his generosity and kindness, but foremost as a faithful servant for the Lord Jesus Christ. Someone would have to look far and wide to find a person Mr. Haynie didn’t love and even farther to find someone who did not love Mr. Haynie. He is already greatly missed, but all those who knew and loved him look forward to a Heavenly reunion and celebration.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Donations in memory of Mr. Haynie to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital will be appreciated.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.