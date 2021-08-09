David Horton, 67, of Deatsville, passed away August 5, 2021. He was born August 31, 1953. He is preceded in death by his sons, Nicky Horton, David Horton, Jr. and “Rat” and his parents, Finkley and Merle Horton. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Deborah Horton; children, Don Horton and Jeremiah Horton; many grandchildren, four great grandchildren, six siblings and a large, loving extended family. His hobbies were building model airplanes and riding motorcycles. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Lake Hill Baptist Church in Deatsville. After the service, dinner will be provided by the family and all are welcome. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
