Dr. Lloyd Edward Jones, Jr., 82, a native of Eclectic, AL, died Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born July 11, 1937 to Lloyd Edward and Mary Mullins Jones. He is survived by his children, Julia and Jack Marshall of Franklin, TN, and Lloyd and Amy Jones of Florence, AL; his grandchildren, Caroline Marshall, Rives Marshall, Lloyd Edward Jones IV, Katherine Jones, Hugh Jones, and Walt Jones; his sister, Jeanette Jones Elliott of Montgomery, AL; and his nieces, Barbara Clark and Cindy Black.
Dr. Edd Jones was a teacher of music and an advocate for music education. Dr. Jones’s appreciation and talent for music was birthed at Elmore County High School in Eclectic, AL, under the instruction of his mentor and friend, Mr. Truman Welch. Edd was a five time all-state trumpet player during high school and graduated as a member of the class of 1955. Upon graduation, he enrolled at the University of Alabama where he was a member of the Million Dollar Band under the direction of Colonel Carlton K. Butler. While at the University of Alabama, Edd was a trumpeter, member, and leader of the Alabama Cavaliers. He was also a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. In 1962 he established the Edd Jones Orchestra, which he led and performed with until the summer of 2019. Many ballroom dancers throughout the Southeast and Midwest have appreciated and enjoyed the music of the Edd Jones Orchestra (also known as the Little Big Band).
After graduating with his Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts in music education from the University of Alabama, Edd taught at Opelika High School for two years before moving home to Elmore County High School where he taught for six years with his mentor, Mr. Truman Welch. This is where Edd established the studio lab band concept that is still in existence today. After teaching at Elmore County, he moved his family to Hattiesburg, MS, where he completed his doctoral coursework to earn his Ph.D. and served as an assistant marching band director under Dr. Ray Young at the University of Southern Mississippi.
In the fall of 1973, Dr. Jones was chosen as the Director of Bands at Livingston University (now the University of West Alabama). He taught at Livingston for five years before accepting the Director of Bands position at the University of North Alabama. Dr. Jones taught the trumpet students and served as the Band Director at UNA for 21 years before retiring in 2000. Upon his retirement from UNA, he was bestowed the title of Professor Emeritus.
Among his many accomplishments, Dr. Jones served as President of the Alabama Bandmasters Association, Phi Beta Mu International Band Directors Fraternity Rho Chapter President, and Jazz Educators Association Alabama Chapter President. In 1997, he joined his high school band director, Truman Welch, and his college band director, Colonel Carlton K. Butler, as a member of the Alabama Bandmasters Hall of Fame. Dr. Jones was a founding member of Shoals Area Big Band in 1979, along with Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Sr., Mr. Edsel Holden, Dr. Jimmy Simpson, Mr. George Ingram, Mr. Charles Wilson, Mr. Charles Rose, Mr. Harvey Thompson, Dr. Bob Garfrerick, Mr. Tom Risher, Mr. Bobby Terry, and Mr. Sonny Thompson, along with many other local musicians.
The family extends sincere thanks to Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Jr., Jodi Gilreath and the staff at Keestone Assisted Living, and the nursing staff at North Alabama Medical Center.
A celebration of Dr. Jones’s life will be held at Greenview Memorial Chapel, Florence, AL, Sunday, June 7, 2020 with visitation in the chapel from 1 to 4 p.m. with a graveside service at Greenview Cemetery immediately following officiated by Dr. David McKelvey. Honorary pallbearers will be his former students, members of the Shoals Area Big Band, and members of the Edd Jones Orchestra. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Edd Jones Endowed Scholarship Fund for future UNA band students by mailing a check made payable to the UNA Band (memo: Edd Jones Endowed Scholarship Fund), UNA Box 5240, Florence, AL 35632.
