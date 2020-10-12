MILLER, Emma Jean Boyd a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 79. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kaylor Cemetery with Dr. James Troglen officiating. She was born in Bainbridge, Ga. to Rufus Clyde and Vera Jane Boyd. She was a graduate of Fayetteville State University (Liberal Arts). She is survived by her husband Samuel H. Miller; children Kathy (Stephen) Davis, Dwayne (Tina) Eakin, David (Lynda) Miller, Deanna (Toby) Clarkson; sister Margie Vaughn; grandchildren Taylor, Peter, Amanda, Andrew, Haley, Harrison, Hayden, Samantha, Delly, Bobby, and Toby Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Wetumpka, 205 West Bridge Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
