Gwendolyn Kay Watson
Gwendolyn Kay Watson died Saturday January 4, 2020 at the age of 78 from a short illness.
Gwen was born November 28, 1941 in Autaugaville where she was raised and attended school. In high school she was a majorette in the marching band. After high school she started her first career which was being a mother. She had two beautiful daughters by her first husband, Lloyd Wayne Thornton. This career lasted her lifetime and was her proudest accomplishment. Gwen’s second career was a hairdresser at various assisted living and retirement homes. Gwen never shied away from hard work. This career lasted over 40 years.
Gwen was a force of nature, beautiful, loving, stylish, talented woman of God. She had many titles to many people, and we were blessed to have had her in our lives. She never met a stranger and invited all to her table. If a shoulder is what was needed, she was always there. She was incredibly loyal and fiercely protective of her tribe. Gwen was loud, argumentative, lovable, laughable, and always took a joke. She leaves behind a very dysfunctional family that she was very proud of. Gwen was world-renowned for her lack of patience, not holding back her opinion, and a knack for telling it like it is. It was the school of hard knocks and yes, we were told many times how she had to walk for miles and picked her own switches. She was a master cook in the kitchen, and in her world, there was no such thing as an expiration date. With that said she was genuine to a fault, a true heart of gold. All who knew her loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, charm, grace, and undying love and care for them. In true Gwen style, she admitted it was okay to cuss every now and then, mostly get mad at traffic, would fuss if you slept too late, or when Nick Saban would do something she didn’t like. But in the same token, she rocked more babies to sleep with her amazing angelic voice, cooked the best meals ever, and would do anything for those she loved. She truly was our red headed beacon of light, giving so much to everyone.
Gwen was preceded in death by her late husband Reginald Ray Watson. Gwen is survived by two daughters, Gwyneth Deanna Bias and Tabitha Marie Thornton, two granddaughters Caitlin Danielle Bias and Evia Lea Achee, all of Montgomery, AL. In addition to direct family members, Gwen had an extended family of friends that she considered her children and grandchildren. Derrill James, Michelle Brock, Lea Williams, Ansley Stewart, Sonya Frambach, Marcia Hawkins, and Calvin Thornton, just to name a few. A Celebration of Life will be planned later. Gwen’s family would like to thank everyone who has reached out and offered their condolences and love. Roll Tide
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.