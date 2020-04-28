Jeff, as he was known by everyone, went home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020, the day after his 76th birthday at Bill Nichols State VA. Jeff was survived by his wife, Brenda Hornsby Moseley of 57 years; sons, Matt Moseley and Marty Moseley; Granddaughters, Baleigh Moseley, Megan Moseley, and Peyton Ruud. He was preceded in death by son Mark Moseley; Parents, Julian Moseley and Ann Blake Ball. Jeff has one sister, Janette Hall Reiter and one brother, Richard Moseley. He has numerous nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.
Jeff was born and raised in Elmore County and graduated from Holtville High School. He served in the army and was a Vietnam veteran. He was in the roofing business and the owner of Capitol City Roofing. He was also a cattle farmer and loved breaking show calves with his sons and granddaughters. Jeff also loved to travel. His dream was to travel the United States in his RV for a year and he got to do that with Brenda and Baleigh in 2012 and 2013. After moving to Lake Martin, he loved being on the water in his pontoon boat. He was an active member of Central Baptist Church for almost 50 years, until he was diagnosed with dementia two years ago. To lose Jeff this way has been unbearable. He will be so missed, especially his sense of humor. He left us with love in our hearts and a lifetime of memories until we see him again.
Due to State Mandates for Covid-19 control, the family will have a private graveside service.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Contributions can be made to Central Baptist Church, 3545 W. Central Road, Wetumpka Alabama, 36092, or your favorite charity.
