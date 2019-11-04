John Melvin Broadway ( Johnny) passed away 10/23/2019 at the age of 72. A memorial service only will be at Faith Baptist Church Chapel Road Wetumpka Al 11/9/2019 11a.m. – noon. He was preceded in death by his eldest daughter Bridget Broadway/Ferri and only grandson Jason Michael Swanson. He left behind his youngest daughter Margaret McDaniel (Margie) and Shane. He was survived in siblings family members by his two sisters Bama Lanora Austin of Elmore and Betty Ann Conway and Carl of Montgomery and one brother Jimmy Broadway and Joann of Wetumpka. He will be missed by one great granddaughter Kaylee McDaniel and one great grandson Jason Michael Swanson/Whitehead along with numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and other extended family members and friends along with his former wife of 26 years Dinah Broadway/Weldon.
