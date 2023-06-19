MONTGOMERY, John Thompson, a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the age of 85

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Colquitt officiating. Burial will be at Deatsville Cemetery.

Mr. Montgomery is survived by his wife Bernadette R. Montgomery; daughter Christine Blake; son-in-law Joseph Blake, Jr.; son John Foster Montgomery; daughter-in-law Deborah Montgomery; grandson William Blake & wife Wendy Blake; granddaughter Jennifer Hagans & husband Michael Hagans; great-granddaughter Makayla Blake; great-granddaughter Ella Hagans; step-granddaughter Tanisha & Nadia Kanno; step-grandson Chas & Alejandra Smith; step-great-granddaughter Maddisyn Benefield; brother Charles Montgomery & wife Claudia; sister Mary Nell Jones; sister Emma Hoppes & Don Griffith.

He retired 1st Sergeant, in the US Army after 27 years of service. Retired Chief of Police in Wetumpka, Alabama after 15 years of service      

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Service information

Jun 20
Visitation
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Gassett Funeral Home
204 East Charles Avenue
Wetumpka, AL 36092
Jun 21
Service
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
10:00AM
Gassett Funeral Home Chapel
204 E Charles Ave.
WETUMPKA, AL 36092
