John Wesley (J.W.) Ellis II, 86, of Coosada, Alabama, passed on February 22, 2021. A memorial service will be announced at a later date as restrictions allow.
J.W. is survived by his sons: John Wesley Ellis Ill (Beverly) and Joseph C. Ellis (Melanie) and his grandchildren: Wanda, Emma and John Ellis IV and Sean and Erin Ellis as well as his twin sister, Johnnie B. Ellis Wyers. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Akemi Ellis.
J.W. was a gospel preacher and elder, and spent decades working to bring God's word to prison and jail inmates locally. He retired from a career with the Alabama National Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the prison ministry via https://wetumpkacoc.churchcenter.com/giving (choose "prison ministry" from the menu) or by mailing a check to Wetumpka Church of Christ and earmarking it "for prison ministry" or to stomach cancer research in honor of his wife.
