BLACK, Johnnie Mae, age, 85 went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 1, 2021. She passed away at home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Johnnie was a faithful member of Our Lady of Quadalupe Catholic Church of Wetumpka. She loved sharing the word of God. Although unable to attend for the last several years of her life, she loved her church and church family and friends. She had a deep love for her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years James Lee Black. She is survived by her 6 children Sheree Fuller (Bobby), Diane Farmer (Gary), Jimmy Black (Toni), Michael Black (Melissa), Mary Alston (Larry) and Stephen Black (Gina), 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren, a special granddaughter she raised Lori Bishop, one brother Clifton Myers. A special thank you to Wyma Ingram for helping with the care of our mother. And to Jenny with Ivy Creek Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Our Lady of Quadalupe Catholic Church, 545 White Road Wetumpka, Al. 36092. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Black, Michael Black, Stephen Black, Larry Alston, Gary Farmer, and Lee Black. Due to prevent the spread of Covid-19, funeral services will be family only, officiated by Father Den Irwin. Burial will be at Pine View Gardens. Gassett Funeral Home Directing. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
