On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Juanita Franklin Brand passed away peacefully at the age of 94.
Juanita was born on June 30, 1927 in Wetumpka, Alabama to William Emmett and Charity Camellia Storey Strickland, and was one of six children. She graduated from Wetumpka High School in 1944, a year earlier than her classmates, and attended Auburn University. In 1947 she married Truman Franklin and had three children; Anne, Allen, and Bill. In 1950 she began working for the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office as the chief clerk until 1967. She was given honorary deputy status by then Sheriff Lester Holley. She worked from home selling Luzier cosmetics until 1972 at which time she went into Real Estate. She and daughter, Anne, would go onto manage several properties around Wetumpka. In 2000 she officially retired and became The Jelly Lady. Friends and family were blessed with her delicious jelly at no charge, although she welcomed donations of empty jars. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at Wetumpka Health and Rehab where she brightened the days of all around her. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Wetumpka for approximately 80 years.
She was the epitome of Southern grace and charm. Her sense of style was unmatched and she could light up a room with her infectious laugh. She had a way of making you feel like a life long friend even if you had just met. She was genuine and thoughtful and had a true servant’s heart.
Juanita is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husbands, Truman Franklin and Emmett Brand, and her daughter, Anne Franklin Robinson. She is survived by her sons, Allen Franklin (Peggy), and Sheriff Bill Franklin (Jane), grandchildren, John “Robby” Robinson (Mia), Tucker Robinson (Tiffany), Kellyn Vines (Travis), Jillian LaFave (Ryan), Truman Franklin (Hope), and Taron Reaves (Luke), nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
The family will receive friends, Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. with a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Wetumpka with Dr. James Troglen officiating. Burial will be at Pine View Memorial Gardens with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Wetumpka.
