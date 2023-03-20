After a brief illness, Kathryn Kappes Bishop McGough passed away on March 15, Kappes spent her last hours surrounded by her family and friends. She was a loving mother to her 3 sons, a guardian big sister to her 4 siblings, an amazing wife to her husband and a bright light to her galaxy of friends.
Kappes was born in Danville, Virginia on Sept. 29th 1951 and moved to Alabama in 1966 where she lived an abundant life until her recent passing. She was a graduate of Wetumpka High School in 1969 and Auburn University in the class of 1975.
Kappes was known for her exuberant positive energy, her generosity, her selflessness and tremendous sense of empathy to all mankind and animals. She wanted nothing and gave everything. She refused to utter the word “no” to anyone. She was there for everyone, first to arrive and with a full heart. Her friendships were lifelong and loyal. She was a listener and comforter to family, friends and strangers equally.
From her earliest days, Kappes loved to sing in her church choir. From her time in youth choirs to adult choirs she would say, “I’m not the best but God knows I’m here”! She loved cooking for family and friends, vegetable gardening and was the quintissential Southern lady who mastered the phrases “Oh, my Stars” and “Well, my goodness gracious”
Kappes is survived by her husband Harris McGough, her sons Vance Cobb, Dawson McGough and Guy McGough, her siblings Skip Bishop (Diane) Scott Bishop (Gary Wagoner) Lisa Bishop Robinson (Tracy) and Sarah Bishop Ryan ( Paul) and a vast collection of grandkids, nieces and nephews. friends, pets and even complete strangers who benefitted from her goodness and radiance.
A celebration of her life is planned for 11am Tuesday, 3/28 At Frazer Methodist Church, 6000 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery Alabama 36117.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that you please make a donation to Frazer Methodist Church.
