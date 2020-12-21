Martha Ellen Beane Horton passed away on December 11, 2020, in Montgomery, Alabama. Born in Laurinburg, NC, she met her future husband, "Gene", when she was just 16 years old, and they married and spent the next 65 years together. She traveled with Gene in all his military stations except Viet Nam, raising their family, and joining Gene in many of his culinary endeavors. Together, they became quite adept at many types of decorative and craft-type activities, with Martha's specialty being quilt-making. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Alvis ("Gene"), and is survived by their sons: Ricky (and Mary) Horton of Wetumpka; Michael E. Horton of Newnan, GA; and Phillip D. Horton of Montgomery and Birmingham. She was preceded in death by their son, Bobby W. Horton, who is survived by his wife, Antoinette Horton of Grand Rapids, MI, as well as eight grandchildren, and many great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Wayne (and Grace) Beane, and Bobby (and Sherrill) Beane, and was predeceased by her brother, T.C. Beane (who is survived by his wife, Betsy), and by her sister, Peggy Hutcheson. Services will be handled by White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home in Montgomery, AL. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, graveside services will be for the immediate family only. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Bridge Street, Wetumpka, AL 36092.
