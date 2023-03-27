Judge Mary (Maura) Elizabeth Culberson, 74, of Wetumpka, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 23, 2023 after a very private battle with cancer. She was born on June 26th, 1948 in Tuam, Co. Galway, Ireland to Joseph and Mary Ellen Burke. Maura attended Ballinruane National School and Holy Rosary College in Ireland, immigrating to the United States in 1964.
Maura was a proud member of the United States Air Force, serving as a personnel specialist from 1972-1976. During this time, she met her husband, Bryant, a fighter pilot in the Air Force. They were married in Sumter, South Carolina in December of 1976. Bryant and their children were stationed in various states throughout the US…FL, HI, SC, VA, OK, and finally AL, which she would call home for the next 30+ years.
After leaving the military Maura pursued paralegal work and set her sights on obtaining her law degree. She worked for several different offices including the Assistant Attorney General’s office for the State of Alabama, eventually earning a MS Juris Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma. One of the great honors of her life was serving as a District Judge in Elmore County for 18 years.
Maura was very involved in her beloved church, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Her devotion to her faith was evident. She helped grow and develop the church at the location where it proudly stands today. She devoted countless hours of loving dedication to various ministries and Catholic charities.
Judge Culberson also had a wide array of hobbies: she was a member of the American Legion, the Ladies Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars, she was an avid runner, having run a marathon in every state in the United States, she loved Golden Retrievers, she was a HUGE University of Alabama fan (ROLL TIDE!), enjoyed playing golf, was an insatiable reader, and loved her family and friends.
Maura is survived by her husband Bryant Phifer Culberson, his children William Culberson of Mobile, AL, Christina Hoehn (Michael) of Indian Harbour Beach, FL, and Carolyn Thompson (Scott) of Oklahoma City, OK. She is also survived by her brothers Bob Burke, Eugene Burke, Jarlath Burke, 22 very beloved nieces and nephews and 4 grandchildren, all of whom she was very proud.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary Ellen Burke, her siblings Sean Burke, Tom Burke, Paddy Burke, Ann Quirke and Catherine Burke.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ivy Creek Hospice or Elmore County Humane Society.
The family will receive friends at 10am on Friday, March 31st, 2023 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, with Mass beginning at 11:00am, followed by a lunch at the church. A committal service will follow for immediate family at Evergreen Cemetery in Tuscaloosa.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.